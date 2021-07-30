CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CNP Assurances stock remained flat at $$8.56 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84. CNP Assurances has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42.

Get CNP Assurances alerts:

CNP Assurances Company Profile

CNP Assurances SA provides insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance solutions in France, Latin America, and other European countries. It offers life, accident, long-term care, death and funerals, disability, unemployment, loss of income, health, and dental insurance products; property and casualty insurance, such as home-owner and auto insurance; term creditor and guarantee insurance products, including home and business loans, and consumer finance; solutions in the area of guarantees for real estate loans in private market; and pension plans, as well as support and assistance services.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for CNP Assurances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNP Assurances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.