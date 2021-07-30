CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of CNP Assurances stock remained flat at $$8.56 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84. CNP Assurances has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42.
CNP Assurances Company Profile
See Also: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for CNP Assurances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNP Assurances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.