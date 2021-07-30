CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%.

Shares of CNX stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. 4,185,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,749. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.41, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.