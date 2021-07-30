Coats Group (LON:COA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $67.42

Coats Group plc (LON:COA) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 67.42 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 70 ($0.91). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 69.30 ($0.91), with a volume of 783,213 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coats Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Coats Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67.42. The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

