Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Coca-Cola FEMSA worth $11,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter.
Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $56.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KOF shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
