Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Coca-Cola FEMSA worth $11,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $56.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KOF shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.