Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,042 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Cognex worth $100,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the first quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Cognex by 17.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Cognex by 33.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Cognex by 24.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $88.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.83.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

