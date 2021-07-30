Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology service provider will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

CTSH stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,808,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $922,510,000 after purchasing an additional 432,664 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $796,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $640,003,000 after purchasing an additional 142,082 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,301,520 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $570,395,000 after purchasing an additional 138,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $462,515,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

