Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Gap Up to $26.20

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.20, but opened at $26.79. Cognyte Software shares last traded at $26.08, with a volume of 33 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on CGNT shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.87 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

