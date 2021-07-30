Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Up 62.9% in July

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the June 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
PSF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.54. 16,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,733. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $32.50.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%.
About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.