Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Up 62.9% in July

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the June 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

PSF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.54. 16,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,733. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 16,605 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 184,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 144.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

