Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Cohu updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.41. 757,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,053. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.99. Cohu has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $51.86.

COHU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $175,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

