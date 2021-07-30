Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) PT Lowered to $52.00 at B. Riley

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cohu in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cohu in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,258. Cohu has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.99.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 1,258.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

