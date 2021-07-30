Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, an increase of 93.1% from the June 30th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,283,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CCTL opened at $0.00 on Friday. Coin Citadel has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.
About Coin Citadel
Featured Article: Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Coin Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coin Citadel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.