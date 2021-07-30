Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, an increase of 93.1% from the June 30th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,283,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CCTL opened at $0.00 on Friday. Coin Citadel has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

About Coin Citadel

Coin Citadel, a digital currency and blockchain investment company, focuses on building, operating, and supporting blockchain technologies. The company engages in cryptocurrency mining activities; and development of exchange and mining pool platforms. The company was formerly known as Global New Energy Industries Inc and changed its name to Coin Citadel in November 2014.

