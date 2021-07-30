CoinPoker (CHP) Price Tops $0.0251 on Exchanges

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $6.90 million and approximately $5,081.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar. One CoinPoker coin can now be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CoinPoker

CHP is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

