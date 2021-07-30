Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.16. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 17,394 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$117.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.46.

Get Colabor Group alerts:

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$108.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$107.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert John Briscoe sold 40,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$40,521.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,310,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,323,646.14.

Colabor Group Company Profile (TSE:GCL)

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Colabor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colabor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.