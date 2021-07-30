Coldstack Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00004053 BTC on major exchanges. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $258,492.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

