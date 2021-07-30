Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.48. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

