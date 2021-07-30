Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 144.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,127 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,661 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Washington Federal worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAFD opened at $32.60 on Friday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $141.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Washington Federal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

