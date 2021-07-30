Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 368.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 36,042 shares of company stock worth $9,280,999 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $279.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.11.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

