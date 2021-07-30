Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $183.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.76. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $170.50 and a 1 year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.67.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

