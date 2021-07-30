Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECL opened at $221.91 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $230.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of -49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.56.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

