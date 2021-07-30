Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $240.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.17 and a 12-month high of $242.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

