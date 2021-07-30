Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $17,594,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $1,492,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COR traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.26. 2,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,360. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 70.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.67%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $48,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,539. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $101,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,044 shares of company stock worth $733,096 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

