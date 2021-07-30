Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 395.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 62,603 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 8.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 444,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,699,000 after purchasing an additional 33,138 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,161,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,304,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.62.

In other news, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total transaction of $4,654,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,434.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $4,964,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,607 shares of company stock worth $14,891,234 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM opened at $157.16 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.76 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.95.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

