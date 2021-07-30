Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,250 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,249 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,250 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 1,320.7% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 292,763 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Regions Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,361,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after buying an additional 70,905 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 338.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after buying an additional 393,944 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Regions Financial by 33.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 234,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 58,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its position in Regions Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 129,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 16,264 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF opened at $19.55 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.72.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.04.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

