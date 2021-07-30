Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $116.88 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $124.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.92.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

