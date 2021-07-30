Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Gap Down to $83.52

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $83.52, but opened at $80.58. Colgate-Palmolive shares last traded at $80.56, with a volume of 72,046 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CL. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $29,561,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

