Colliers Securities Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for IMAX in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.84). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. IMAX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

NYSE IMAX opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46. IMAX has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $977.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.80.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. IMAX’s revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IMAX by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 123,422 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 31,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at $1,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

