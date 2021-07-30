Color Platform (CLR) One Day Volume Hits $24.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a total market cap of $261,472.36 and $24.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,194.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $540.91 or 0.01345730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00344025 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00071083 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003341 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 88.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000192 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

