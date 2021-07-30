Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 8.32%.

COLB stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.94. 303,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,218. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.81. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.