Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Boosted by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,391 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 0.9% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.00. The stock had a trading volume of 898,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,105,961. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $270.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.