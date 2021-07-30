Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,217 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 3.7% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $43,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,707,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 9.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 523,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,291,000 after buying an additional 44,068 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 70.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.1% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 693,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,514,000 after purchasing an additional 52,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 152,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,105,961. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $270.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.55.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

