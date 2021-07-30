Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Truist Securities from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMCSA. Truist increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $59.02. 1,730,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,105,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. Research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Comcast by 1,218.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Minot Capital LP bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $42,884,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Comcast by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

