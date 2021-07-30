Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Raised to $73.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

Comcast stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.89. 1,002,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,105,961. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.22. Comcast has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $269.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. Equities analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

