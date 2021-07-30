Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 75.7% from the June 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of CMWAY stock opened at $73.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.88. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMWAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.