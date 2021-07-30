Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CODYY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $13.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $14.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.3239 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

