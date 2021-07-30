Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Plans Dividend of $0.25

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) declared a dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous dividend of $0.002.
NYSE SID traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,310,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.94. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 29.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.