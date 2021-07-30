Comparing Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) & Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY)

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) and Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and Jardine Matheson’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. $2.15 billion 1.99 $112.93 million N/A N/A Jardine Matheson $32.65 billion 1.38 -$394.00 million N/A N/A

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jardine Matheson.

Risk and Volatility

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jardine Matheson has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and Jardine Matheson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 5.31% 5.24% 3.27% Jardine Matheson N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and Jardine Matheson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 0 1 1 0 2.50 Jardine Matheson 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Jardine Matheson shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $3.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Jardine Matheson pays an annual dividend of $2.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%.

Summary

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. beats Jardine Matheson on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments. The Systems Equipment segment offers handy terminals, electronic cash registers, data projectors, and management support systems. The Others segment includes molds and molded parts. The company was founded by Tadao Kashio in April 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses. The company offers airport ground handling, and aviation and transport services; and engineering, sourcing, and contracting services, as well as owns and operates air cargo terminals, and invests in residential properties. It is also involved in the Pizza Hut and KFC restaurants operations; designing, engineering, installation, maintenance, and modernization of lifts, escalators, and moving walkways; and suppling packaging materials. In addition, the company provides automobile and motorcycle products, as well as sells and services motor vehicles; invests in, owns, develops, and manages office and retail properties; operates outlets, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, health and beauty stores, and home furnishings stores; and invests in and manages a portfolio of deluxe and first class hotels, resorts, and residences. Further, it engages in the motor dealerships, financing, dairy, and cement businesses. Additionally, the company is involved in automotive, financial, construction, energy, infrastructure, logistics, insurance brokerage, and information technology businesses. It operates in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was founded in 1832 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited was formerly a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.

