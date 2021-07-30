Comparing Compass (NYSE:COMP) and Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

Compass (NYSE:COMP) and Infosys (NYSE:INFY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Compass and Infosys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass N/A N/A N/A Infosys 19.40% 27.75% 19.43%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Compass and Infosys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass 0 3 6 0 2.67 Infosys 1 5 1 1 2.25

Compass presently has a consensus price target of $22.88, indicating a potential upside of 72.77%. Infosys has a consensus price target of $20.16, indicating a potential downside of 8.03%. Given Compass’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Compass is more favorable than Infosys.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Compass and Infosys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass $3.72 billion 1.40 -$270.20 million N/A N/A Infosys $13.56 billion 6.86 $2.61 billion $0.61 35.93

Infosys has higher revenue and earnings than Compass.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Infosys shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Infosys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Infosys beats Compass on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

