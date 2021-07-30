Comparing e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) & Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI)

Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) and e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Digital Solutions and e.l.f. Beauty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -$12.61 million N/A N/A e.l.f. Beauty $318.11 million 4.47 $6.23 million $0.42 64.90

e.l.f. Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Global Digital Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Global Digital Solutions and e.l.f. Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -1,388.22% e.l.f. Beauty 1.96% 8.45% 4.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Global Digital Solutions and e.l.f. Beauty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Digital Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A e.l.f. Beauty 0 2 6 0 2.75

e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus target price of $30.63, indicating a potential upside of 12.34%. Given e.l.f. Beauty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe e.l.f. Beauty is more favorable than Global Digital Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Global Digital Solutions has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, e.l.f. Beauty has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.9% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Global Digital Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

e.l.f. Beauty beats Global Digital Solutions on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Digital Solutions

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

