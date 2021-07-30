Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $712.00.

Get Compass Group alerts:

CMPGY traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.01. 162,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.02. Compass Group has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $23.78.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.