Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $712.00.

Get Compass Group alerts:

CMPGY traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.01. 162,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,391. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.02. Compass Group has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.