Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.42. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$4.40, with a volume of 42,893 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.10. The company has a market cap of C$353.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.34.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.2505568 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

