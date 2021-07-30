Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Announces Earnings Results

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $8.91. 30,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,626. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $137.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Computer Task Group news, Director Raj Rajgopal purchased 5,000 shares of Computer Task Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,455.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Computer Task Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Computer Task Group worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

