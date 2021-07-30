Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 26,619 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,285,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,619 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Ares Capital worth $83,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $2,896,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 45,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 825,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 41,139 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 12.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 54.1% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.94. 22,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,147. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $20.46.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 91.95%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

