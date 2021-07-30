Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,352,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. The Progressive comprises 1.8% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of The Progressive worth $132,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,366,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,660,429,000 after acquiring an additional 540,825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $995,261,000 after acquiring an additional 170,254 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after buying an additional 8,305,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Progressive by 3.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,272,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,721,000 after buying an additional 221,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.92.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.64. The stock had a trading volume of 16,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,092. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at $33,519,432.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,892 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

