Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $152.76 Million Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,115,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,712 shares during the quarter. Polaris accounts for 2.0% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 1.82% of Polaris worth $152,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 445.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Polaris by 106.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

Shares of NYSE PII traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.89. The company had a trading volume of 975 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,126. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

