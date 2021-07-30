Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $36.58 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,785 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 12,230 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $36,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 55.6% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 23.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $203,618,000 after purchasing an additional 287,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.4% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,626,987. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $167.03. The stock has a market cap of $263.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

