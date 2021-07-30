Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $68.86 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $68,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,001.10.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,981 shares of company stock worth $174,426,427 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $26.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,703.88. The stock had a trading volume of 14,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,647. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,546.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,800.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

