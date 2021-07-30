Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $89.81 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Stryker worth $89,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 906 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.79.

Shares of SYK traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.79. 4,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $101.64 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.83. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $185.20 and a twelve month high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

