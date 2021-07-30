Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $69.11 Million in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 693,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,110,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.50% of Fortune Brands Home & Security as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,057,000 after buying an additional 892,470 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 72.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,084,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,875,000 after buying an additional 456,168 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,825,000 after buying an additional 271,453 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,051,000 after purchasing an additional 255,892 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.77. 4,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,493. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $114.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FBHS. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.94.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.