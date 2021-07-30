Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 1,394 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up 1.7% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $130,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.27. 492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,003. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.77 and a twelve month high of $172.81.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.